A Journal reader has hit out at shops in Grantham's town centre which have their heating on but leave their doors on to the street open.

Lynda North, of Grantham, writes:

"I am at a loss to understand why so many High Street shops insist on leaving their doors wide open, even on the coldest or wettest of winter days, allowing thousands of pounds worth of expensive heating to escape every day!

High Street, Grantham. Image: Google Maps (61697408)

"Charity shops are especially guilty of this strange practice.

"I like to support various charities, but I do object to my donated money being wasted in such a way with no benefit whatsoever to the people or animals we are all trying to help.

"The same can be said about many larger businesses, too, which presumably must result in higher prices in every store.

"Perhaps all shop managers/owners could make a New Year resolution to keep doors closed during the cold weather to save energy and hopefully stop prices rising even further."