Shotguns and ammunition stolen in Ingoldsby burglary near Grantham
Published: 13:35, 01 September 2020
| Updated: 13:37, 01 September 2020
A man has been arrested after two shotguns and ammunition were stolen in a burglary in Ingoldsby on Sunday.
Firearms police officers were deployed to the Welby area yesterday afternoon (Monday)
A VW Golf was recovered and a 30-year-old man was arrested in Welby around 5.30pm on suspicion of burglary and remains in custody.
A police spokesperson said: "This is in relation to a burglary of a house in Ingoldsby the previous day where two shotguns and ammunition had been stolen."
More by this authorTracey Davies
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)