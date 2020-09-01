Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Shotguns and ammunition stolen in Ingoldsby burglary near Grantham

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 13:35, 01 September 2020
 | Updated: 13:37, 01 September 2020

A man has been arrested after two shotguns and ammunition were stolen in a burglary in Ingoldsby on Sunday.

Firearms police officers were deployed to the Welby area yesterday afternoon (Monday)

A VW Golf was recovered and a 30-year-old man was arrested in Welby around 5.30pm on suspicion of burglary and remains in custody.

Armed police were deployed to Welby yesterday.
Armed police were deployed to Welby yesterday.

A police spokesperson said: "This is in relation to a burglary of a house in Ingoldsby the previous day where two shotguns and ammunition had been stolen."

Read more
CrimeGrantham

More by this author

Tracey Davies

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE