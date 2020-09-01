A man has been arrested after two shotguns and ammunition were stolen in a burglary in Ingoldsby on Sunday.

Firearms police officers were deployed to the Welby area yesterday afternoon (Monday)

A VW Golf was recovered and a 30-year-old man was arrested in Welby around 5.30pm on suspicion of burglary and remains in custody.

Armed police were deployed to Welby yesterday.

A police spokesperson said: "This is in relation to a burglary of a house in Ingoldsby the previous day where two shotguns and ammunition had been stolen."

