Should Grantham Christmas lights switch-on move to Market Place?

The leader of South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) has called for Grantham’s annual Christmas light switch-on to be moved to the Market Place.

Councillor Kelham Cooke suggested that Grantham Market Place would be a better location for people to gather to see the lights being switched on instead of its current location outside the Guildhall Arts Centre on St Peter’s Hill, but he wants all those involved in the event to have their say.

Speaking to members of Grantham Business Club at its December meeting at Harlaxton Manor on Tuesday, Coun Cooke said: “This is a major event in the winter community calendar, and there are more players involved than just the council.

“But it seems crazy to me that we should gather people outside the Guildhall, when it is the Market Place that is the heart of the town centre. This is a well-attended event that, hopefully, is good for local businesses, and I want to ensure that we make it as successful as possible. So going forward, I would like to move the main event to the Market Place.”

Organised by SKDC in association with Grantham Carnival and Events Group, the annual switch-on attracts hundreds of visitors to the event to enjoy fairground rides, street entertainment and stalls.

Fireworks herald the festive season in Grantham. (23140956)

