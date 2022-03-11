A consultation has been launched to find out if there is public support for the creation of a parish or town council for Grantham.

Before South Kesteven District Council makes any decision, its members would like to know what local people think.

Residents, businesses and key stakeholders are being invited to read an information document and complete an online questionnaire to help gauge opinion before the matter goes forward for discussion by SKDC councillors, who will make the final decision.

The Community Governance Review consultation, running from March 11 to April 22, will consider the following points:

The possibility of creating a new parish or town council for Grantham

Where the administrative boundary for that area might be

The number of councillors and the number of wards to any new council

The impact of any proposed boundary changes on neighbouring parish councils

Responses received will be used to draw up draft recommendations for any changes to the way in which Grantham is governed. A second consultation will then ask for feedback on the draft plan - and the full review will be completed within 12 months.

Full details, including timetables, current administrative arrangements - and the aims of the review - can be found online at www.southkesteven.gov.uk/granthamCGR or by contacting SKDC's Democratic Services department on 01476 406080, email cgr@southkesteven.gov.uk

Councillor Graham Jeal, chairman of the Review Working Group at SKDC, said: "This review is about where important decisions affecting the people of Grantham are taken. It is important that as many people take part as possible.

"Every bit of feedback helps, so we'd ask people to get involved and answer as many questions as they can.

"We understand that this type of review can seem complicated so would recommend that anyone who wants to participate reads the information document supplied."