A charity fundraiser held a music event in memory of his wife and raised £3000 for various charities.

Mick Eldred, who runs the Lincolnshire Fire Aid, held 'A Tribute to Dawn' on Saturday, December 10, at the Grantham Railway Club in memory of his wife.

The event raised £6,000 in total, with £2,500 going towards St Barnabas Hospice and £500 going towards the Fire Brigade Benevolent Fund. The rest of the money paid for the running of the event.

Guests at the event. (61643310)

Mick said: "I would like to thank everyone who attended and the businesses for their raffle and auction prizes.

"It was a very successful evening of approximately 370 people."

Mick Eldred and other guests. (61643224)

Alongside a raffle and auction, comedian Garry Desmond and Nottinghamshire singing duo The High Notes performed.

Dawn Eldred, who the event was dedicated to, died on December 25, 2021, at St Barnabas Hospice in Grantham.

The auction in the memorial event. (61643151)

Albert White with the auction panda (61643011)

Mick was married to Dawn for 43 years and she helped to organise charity events with Mick for the Lincolnshire Fire Aid.