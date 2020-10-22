A pub owner has appealed for people to go out and support their local pubs.

Geese and Fountain landlord Nick Holden and landlady Kate Ahrens posted a heart-wrenching plea on the pub’s Facebook page for support of pubs, warning that “if things don’t improve, we will simply not survive the winter”.

The most recent Government restrictions surrounding the hospitality sector have made life very difficult for landlords, landladies and restaurant owners alike, with the 10pm curfew and rule of six hitting profits hard.