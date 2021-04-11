Three Grantham siblings have shaved their hair off in memory of their granny, who passed away with cancer earlier this year.

Brian, Elizabeth and Hannah Giddens wanted a special way to commemorate their grandmother, Joyce Fardell, after she died in January aged 81, following a nine-year battle with lung cancer.

The trio have now raised more than £1,000 through a sponsored head shave in aid of the Macmillan Cancer Support charity, which supported their gran through her cancer treatment.

Brian, Elizabeth and Hannah Giddens. (45929290)

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, only very close family and friends were able to attend Joyce’s funeral, and so the siblings wanted to do something else for her family and friends to honour Joyce’s memory.

Elizabeth, of Hatcliffe Close, Grantham, said: “We came up with the idea on the day of our granny’s funeral. We wanted to do something collectively, but I wasn’t too keen on running and so we decided to shave our hair off instead.”

The trio waited until Covid-19 restrictions allowed them to meet in Elizabeth’s garden on Saturday, so they could support each other through the challenge and do it together.

Joyce Fardell (45925054)

Elizabeth’s partner, Chrissie, took on the responsibility of shaving off Elizabeth and Hannah’s long locks, while Brian’s wife Kerry set to work on his mane.

Now they are getting used to their new looks, the siblings have been left “gobsmacked” by the amount of support they have received and the influx in donations.

Elizabeth, 30, who is the manager at Kennelgate Pet Superstore, on London Road, added: “We never actually set an official target but we were hoping to raise atleast £100 each for the charity, so it’s amazing to have raised more than £1,000 already.

“The money raised also includes donations from the funeral. Everyone has been so supportive throughout everything.”

Elizabeth, along with Brian, 32, and 23-year-old Hannah, are hoping that they have helped to raise awareness of the charity while also remembering

the special woman at the heart of their brave challenge.

Elizabeth added: “Our granny was such a bubbly, outgoing and lovely woman, who got on with absolutely everyone. She would have cried and have been overwhelmed with joy about what we have done in her memory, especially as we have done it collectively as a family.”

To make a donation, visit: https://joycefardell.muchloved.com/Fundraising