A brother and sister completed a 13-hour ‘memory walk’ to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Adam and Anna Miszczuk set out at around 4am on Sunday and completed a 62km (around 38.5-mile) trek along Grantham Canal, reaching Nottingham a whopping 13 hours later.

Adam, 38, lives in Grantham, while Anna, 39, came across from her home in Dartford, Kent, to support her brother with the ‘memory walk’.

So far, Adam has raised £120 for the charity and has a Justgiving page.

He said: “I’m taking part in Memory Walk 2020 for the Alzheimer’s Society because I want a world without dementia.

“Due to the current pandemic situation I cannot [carry out] the fund-raiser on the street or other public places – I am left with the internet.”

Sunday’s walk was dedicated to Lulu and Theresa, both of whom have suffered from dementia. Lulu and Theresa are the sisters of Adam’s mother-in-law, with Theresa sadly having passed away, while Lulu still suffers with the disease.

Adam said: “I hope to soon start working as a care worker, so I want to raise some money beforehand, for people who have dementia.

“I have finished training and have my certificate already, so I will hopefully start working soon.”

Adam and Anna could not have chosen a better day to walk down Grantham Canal, with the sun shining on their walk.

Adam added: “The weather was lovely and we have a beautiful canal.”

To donate or find out more, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mw559778

