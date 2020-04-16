Siblings from across the world call to wish dad happy birthday under lockdown

Three siblings joined together to wish their dad happy birthday despite living in different parts of the world.

Brian Oswin, of Rossetti Court, Grantham, turned 85 on Monday. Not wanting their dad to feel alone on his special day, his grown-up children arranged a very special video call on WhatsApp.

Lorraine Rohland, who lives in Barrowby, started planning the call alongside brothers Graham Oswin who lives in Australia and Colin Oswin in South Africa.

Brian Oswin.

She said: “It’s been a long-term project. His granddaughter organised a new mobile phone and set up WhatsApp. We’ve had a few video calls so that we could talk dad through which buttons to press when we call.”

Brian’s special birthday call took place on Monday at 10am UK time and when it was 11am in South Africa and 7pm in Australia. Lorraine added: “Dad loved having us all ‘together’ on his birthday and feels very blessed by all of the calls, messages and gifts. It broke my heart that I could not give him a hug when he was crying out of gratitude.”

