A brother and sister from Grantham have become the first in history to become head choristers at their church.

On Saturday, July 16, forty-four members of St Wulfram’s Church Choir performed at Westminster Abbey, and siblings Tamar Schofield aged 14 and Job Schofield aged 13, were the head choristers.

Their mother, Remany Pickup, said: "I think this is a wonderful accolade for my children to have.

Tamar Schofield (left) and Job Schofield (right) are the first brother and sister to be head choristers at St Wulfram's Church Choir. (58064978)

"Obviously I’m slightly biased being their mum, but I know how much commitment it takes to being a chorister so I couldn’t be more thrilled to have seen and heard them lead the choir in such a prestigious place."

The brother and sister are the first siblings to be head choristers at St Wulfram's Church.

Dr Tim Williams, director of music at St Wulfram's, said: "Coming out of lockdown in 2021 I was delighted in partnership with Fr Stuart, the Rector of Grantham, to appoint St Wulfram's first brother and sister Head Choristers during my 15 years as Director of Music.

"These roles of Head Choristers of the girls’ and boys’ choirs (Wulfram - Tamar, Radbod - Job) are primarily a pastoral role in which they share with leadership of the choir in looking after younger choristers.

"It is also a recognition of ongoing commitment to the choir and its primary duty in leading worship.

"Tamar and Job have done beautifully, and we look forward to them continuing to be full members of the choir in a new role in our youth choir for teenage singers."

When someone becomes a head chorister, they can only hold the position for one year.

Remany added: "I think it’s special to have a brother and sister simultaneously being head choristers.

"You often see various family members becoming head choristers in different years but never at the same time."