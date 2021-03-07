Siblings purchase 40 Easter eggs for Grantham Foodbank

A brother and sister have raided their piggybanks to buy Easter eggs for Grantham Foodbank.

Liam and Hannah Roberts, of Bottesford, said they wanted to “help as many children as possible”.

Proud mum Emma Roberts said: “A group of us in Bottesford collectively contributed to the Grantham Foodbank last week. It had been mentioned between us that it would be nice to do something closer to Easter, especially as the Bottesford Easter egg bike run doesn’t look like it is happening due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Liam and Hannah Roberts. (44823045)

“I was speaking to my husband Lee and Liam and Hannah about what had been suggested and the children asked if they could buy some Easter eggs themselves as they didn’t like the thought thatsome children could wake up on Easter Sunday without an Easter egg.”

The siblings managed to purchase an incredible 40 chocolate eggs between them.

Emma added: “We are overwhelmed with their generous and thoughtful gesture.”