A brother and sister have raised over £3,000 between them, after they cut their hair for charity.

Louisa McKeown, 14, and Sonny McKeown, 10, who are from Woolsthorpe by Colsterworth, grew out their hair and cut it so it could be donated to the Little Princess Trust, a charity that provides real hair wigs to children and young people who lost their hair to cancer.

Louisa had 34 inches of hair cut and raised nearly £2.000, and Sonny had 15 inches cut and has raised over £1,500 so far.

Their mother Kim McKeown said: "Louisa grew her hair for many years but last August she wanted it cutting and to donate the hair to The Little Princess Trust.

"Her big sister Poppy set up a Just Giving page, too, so that people could donate to this amazing cause.

"Her younger brother Sonny started growing his hair at the beginning of lockdown 2020. He wanted to also donate to the charity too.

"He’s off to secondary school in September so wanted it cutting before then.

"We are so proud of them both."

Sonny is still raising money for charity through his Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/page/poppy-morgan-1680861158578.

Both had their cut at The Men's Room, in Wharf Road, Grantham.