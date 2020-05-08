Home   News   Article

Siblings to complete virtual journey from Sedgebrook to Brighton in memory of father

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 14:00, 08 May 2020

Siblings Sian and Sam Cullington are completing a virtual journey to Brighton in memory of their late father.

The pair and their partners originally planned to raise money by cycling from London to Brighton in June in memory of their father, Tim Cullington, who passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack last January playing walking football at The Meres Leisure Centre.

However, due to the coronavirus lockdown, the ride from London to Brighton organised by the British Heart Foundation has been cancelled this year.

