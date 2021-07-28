An inspirational man with hearing loss will continue his campaign to raise awareness for British Sign Language at Grantham Carnival this weekend.

Paul Woolmer, from Grantham, will have a stall at the carnival to show sign language and answer any questions that people may have.

Paul, who has been profoundly deaf since birth, recently passed his level 3 Education and Training awards (PPTLs) to teach British Sign Language (BSL), as well as passing a safeguard and prevention course.

Paul Woolmer will be running a BSL awareness stall at Grantham Carnival. (49659409)

Paul works at Morrisons in Newark, but also runs the Facebook page ‘BSL with Paul’ and has began to make official merchandise to further raise awareness.

He said that he is “looking forward” to his first stall at the carnival and said that “the communities have been positive about me and at work.”

Paul sparked awareness of BSL in the local community when he posted a video of himself signing the alphabet, which received over 200 likes in two days, with many commenters wanting to learn more.

Paul passed his teaching course recently. (49659688)

Paul continued: “I am getting there since starting with the basic alphabet video.”

Paul said the Facebook page is “getting better by step as a time” and that his “confidence has started to grow and public/customers backing has been amazing.”

“My aim is an growing fast support network in the communities to work with deaf and hearing communities. I am happy how things are and the public has been amazing and loves to hear what I’m doing and why.”

Paul will also have prizes on his stall for adults and children.

Find out more at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/170345961288813/