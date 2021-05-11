A sign-posted trail has been installed to direct visitors to the centuries-old oak tree on Belton Lane, fondly known as ‘The Grantham Oak’.

It was announced as England’s runner-up in the Woodland Trust’s Tree of the Year competition last year and an award was made of £500 which is being used to help raise its profile in the town.

One of the council’s park forums (Friends of Queen Elizabeth Park) are using the money to get the tree put on the town’s heritage trail by means of installing a signposted trail from Wyndham Park, along the riverside through Queen Elizabeth Park and on to the tree.

A QR code will also be generated for people to scan to give electronic information about the tree and include a link to the Woodland Trust’s website. Five signs are being installed – three in Wyndham Park and two along the riverside in Queen Elizabeth Park which eventually leads visitors over the river at Harrowby Mill and across the road to the Grantham Oak on Belton Lane.

The Woodland Trust has worked closely with South Kesteven District Council over recent years to protect the tree from the threat of root damage and with the help of funding from People’s Postcode Lottery they have been able to provide a protection zone under the canopy and also a protective surface over the surrounding wider area.

This allows for vehicles to be driven safely around the tree without causing impact to the roots beneath, which can easily be crushed. The signposted trail will lead people to the tree and the panel next to it which provides information about its history and its surroundings.

Denise Tegerdine, representative for the urban team at the Woodland Trust said: "This magnificent street tree in the home-town of the Woodland Trust is really something to be proud of, and the number of votes received in the competition which placed it second in the country shows just how much it is loved and appreciated.

"To have the tree put on the town’s heritage trail demonstrates the historic value of this iconic tree, which continues to deliver so many benefits to the local community"