Covid cases have dropped in the area but far fewer people have taken tests.

In South Kesteven, 409 people have tested positive for covid in the past week, with only 6,650 tests taken in this period.

A total of 44,469 cases have been recorded throughout the pandemic, equating to about a third of the population.

Covid-19 stock image

One more person has died within 28 days of a positive covid test in South Kesteven. This brings the total of fatalities in the district to 341.

Cases in the district remain in line with the rest of the country, standing at 323 for every 100,000 people while the national average is 311.