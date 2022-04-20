Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Covid cases drop in South Kesteven

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 17:32, 20 April 2022
 | Updated: 17:33, 20 April 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Covid cases have dropped in the area but far fewer people have taken tests.

In South Kesteven, 409 people have tested positive for covid in the past week, with only 6,650 tests taken in this period.

A total of 44,469 cases have been recorded throughout the pandemic, equating to about a third of the population.

Covid-19 stock image
Covid-19 stock image

One more person has died within 28 days of a positive covid test in South Kesteven. This brings the total of fatalities in the district to 341.

Cases in the district remain in line with the rest of the country, standing at 323 for every 100,000 people while the national average is 311.

Coronavirus Grantham Health Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE