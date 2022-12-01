Taco Bell signs have been spotted, as work progresses on the restaurant that is set to open soon.

The Mexican-inspired food brand is set to open a new restaurant in the former Pizza Hut in London Road, Grantham.

This will be the 117th UK restaurant opening for Taco Bell.

Taco Bell signage has been installed at the new restaurant. Photo: R. S. Mortiss (61038239)

Last night (Wednesday), Taco Bell signs were pictured at the new restaurant site, which is set to open on December 7.

Grantham residents have the chance to claim a free taco offer when customers download the Taco Bell UK app.

100 free tacos will also be given out on opening day to the first 100 customers.

Work is progressing at Taco Bell ahead of the opening next week. Photo: R. S. Mortiss (61038224)

“We’re delighted to be able to bring Taco Bell to Grantham” said Lucy Dee, head of marketing at Taco Bell UK.

“The area has been crying out for Taco Bell and we’re very pleased to be able to deliver.

"We look forward to feeding residents from our opening day on Wednesday December 7 onwards whether it be via home delivery, click and collect, dine in or takeaway”.

Taco Bell Grantham will be open from 10.30am until 11pm, seven days a week, and has room for around 60 people.