Signs urge people to social distance as Grantham shops reopen
Published: 07:00, 15 June 2020
'Non-essential' shops in Grantham open today (Monday), and shoppers will find posters and signs up to encourage social distancing.
Retailers were forced to close their doors in March when the coronavirus pandemic led to a lockdown in a bid to halt the spread of the deadly disease.
Twelve weeks on and shops are allowed to open their doors, as long as they comply with Government guidance including displaying an official poster to confirm necessary steps have been taken.
