A Grantham man is running a marathon for a charity that provides unforgettable experiences for seriously ill young adults.

Simon Hayes, aged 39, is set to run the Chester Marathon on Sunday for the Willow Foundation, a charity that works with seriously ill young adults aged 16 to 40 to fulfil uplifting and unforgettable days.

This will be his second marathon, completed in memory of Adam Hayes.

Simon Hayes at the finish line from the Grantham Running Club Summer Solstice 10km earlier this year. (59670424)

Simon said: "After completing my first marathon last year, and vowing to never run one again. I'm back in training for the 2022 Chester Marathon.

"Once again I will be donning the Willow Foundation vest.

"The charity that gave my brother, AJ, the most unforgettable day. He and his best mate, Brookie, went to watch England v Wales at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff for the Six Nations."

To donate, visit: https://justgiving.com/fundraising/simonhayes1983

Simon continued: "If from me putting myself through another 26.2miles, I can raise a bit of cash to help someone have a special day too then it will be worth every single step."