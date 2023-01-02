A district councillor has voiced her frustration over the difficulties faced by residents waiting for repairs to be done. Councillor Charmaine Morgan, for Grantham St Vincent's ward, writes:

Sometimes being a councillor is incredibly frustrating. Even simple tasks are delayed or not followed through.

The ramifications for those affected can be huge. In a recent case a heavily pregnant resident was left without sealed windows in her council home as a result of broken window catches and delayed council repairs.

Coun Charmaine Morgan. (5040482)

She lay freezing in her bed during the coldest night as a result, with any heat sucked out of the windows. She was told to wait until February 2023 for repairs to be done.

Exasperated after initially escalating her case and then hearing nothing from a senior housing officer, I decided to take matters into my own hands and contacted a local locksmith.

After a brief explanation, despite it being near Christmas, and despite already having a full diary, Nigel of Belvoir Locks and Glass agreed to help if needed.

This news prompted SKDC officers and cabinet lead to send round a council emergency repair man who, on arrival, did a sterling job and completed the task to secure the windows in half an hour.

I’d like to extend a huge thank you to Nigel for agreeing to help and to the young man who came out at night to complete the emergency repair. It meant a huge amount to the lady concerned.

There is still other work to do but thankfully now at least one pregnant lady will be sleeping a little better this winter.