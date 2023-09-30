A Grantham-born singer has announced dates for her biggest UK and European tour yet.

Holly Humberstone’s 20-date tour includes a performance at The Engine Shed, in Lincoln, on March 10, 2024.

The BRIT award-winning singer will perform hits from her debut album Paint My Bedroom Black, set to be released on October 13.

Other locations on the tour includes The Albert Hall in Manchester on March 8, 2024, and London’s Eventim Apollo on March 13, 2024.

The former Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School pupil has so far released four singles from her album ahead of its release.

This includes her latest single ‘Into Your Room’.

Ahead of her album release, she will be performing intimate gigs in locations including Nottingham’s Rough Trade.

In August, Holly also performed at the popular Leeds Festival and Reading Festival.

Tickets for Holly’s tour are on pre-sale now, and go on general sale on October 6 at 10am.