A 16-year-old music artist who attends Grantham College was selected by BBC Introducing for a showcase.

Bujana Kopliku’s song ‘Good as Love’, dedicated to her grandfather who recently passed away, was aired on Saturday night on BBC Radio’s Leicester, Nottingham and Derby.

Born and raised in Grantham, Bujana (known as Boo) currently studies media at Grantham College. She wrote and produced her first song, ‘Somewhere a Melody’, aged just 13 and posted it on YouTube, where it currently has over 7,000 views.