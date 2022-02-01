Grantham singer-songwriter Holly Humberstone has just released her new single 'London is Lonely'.

The song is about how Holly moved to London just before the first UK lockdown and was left feeling disconnected and isolated.

Holly said: "I wrote London Is Lonely back in February 2020 right before the pandemic hit here in the UK."

Grantham singer, Holly Humberstone

She continued: "I had just moved out of my childhood home down to London and had spent the past few months feeling really trapped and alone in my tiny flat with strangers.

"London felt so intense and although there were so many people around me, I felt even more isolated and like I didn’t belong.

"I kind of lost myself in the city; I didn’t exactly know who I was anymore, and so going home and writing felt like my safe space to process everything."

Grantham singer, Holly Humberstone

Holly was the first performer to be confirmed for The Brit Awards 2022, where she will be performing at the O2 Arena next week (Tuesday, February 8).

She will also be the supporting act for Girl In Red and Olivia Rodrigo on their upcoming USA tour dates.

Holly added:"It’s funny now listening to the song almost two years on, post-pandemic, and feeling like nothing much has changed at all.

"I’m still trying to find my place here and make it my home and so it felt right to put this song out into the world right now, when so many other people are probably feeling lost right now too."

Last month Holly collaborated with Sam Fender for a new acoustic version of Sam's hit single, Seventeen Going Under.

A video of the pair performing the single was released on YouTube last month, with a snippet of their performance on his Tik Tok already having been viewed 8.7m times.

It was after this performance Holly was presented with the 2022 Rising Star Award for The Brit Awards by Sam, who won the award in 2019.

You can watch Holly's performance at The Brit Awards live from 8pm to 10.15pm on ITV.