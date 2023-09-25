An award winning singer has released her latest single ahead of the release of her debut album.

Holly Humberstone, a former Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School pupil, has released her new single ‘Into Your Room’.

This is the fourth single released ahead of the release of her debut album Paint My Bedroom Black, due to be released on Friday, October 13.

The song was written in California when collaborator Rob Milton flew over to see Holly, and the two hit up Ethan Gruska, producer for Phoebe Bridgers and Fiona Apple.

From Ethan’s small studio outside of LA, the two experimented with experiments brought from pawn shops and wrote Into Your Room in one day.

The song captures Holly’s guilt from not being present in her new relationship and reflects the album’s “expansive sonic moments”.