A Grantham-born singer performed on a hit American late night talk show.

Holly Humberstone showcased her hit single, ‘Falling Asleep at the Wheel’, on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday.

Holly has shot to fame in recent times, having already played Glastonbury in 2019 and toured with pop sensation Lewis Capaldi.

Holly Humberstone was interviewed by James Corden. (44836189)

Most recently, Holly came second in the BBC’s Sound of 2021 list, which has been won by the likes of Adele and Sam Smith in previous years.

In August 2020, she released her debut EP, ‘Falling Asleep at the Wheel,’ which includes her hit single of the same name.

Speaking on The Late Late Show, Holly said: “Honestly, it’s been a really surreal year.

Holly Humberstone. (44836183)

“I’ve only been releasing music for, like, a year now, so I feel like everything has been online and all my interactions have been over social media, so it has been really weird.

“But also really cool to see that people in Brazil are messaging me saying, ‘I love your music,’ which is crazy.

“I think it will be even weirder when I actually get to get out and play some live shows and meet people. I think that’ll be pretty weird.”

The 21-year-old also confirmed rumours that she had written a song with Matt Healy, the frontman of pop band The 1975. Holly also confirmed that the song will be released as part of her next EP, which should be released over the coming months.

On the collaboration, Holly said: “Yes, I can actually tell you that this is, in fact, true. I still can’t quite believe that I even got the chance to work with Matty, which is so cool.

“I think he’s got some crazy fans and they must’ve found the name of the song, which is called ‘Please Don’t Leave Just Yet,’ somewhere on the deep, dark web.

“It’s going to be a part of my next EP, which should be coming out, hopefully, within the next few months.”

During the interview,Brit Corden described ‘Falling Asleep at the Wheel’ as one of his favourite songs of the year.

Holly added: “It was a bit of a lightbulb moment when I wrote the song, because I was like, this is what I sound like, this is me. I had a visual of driving or something, so we wanted to put that in the music video, but then I realised, I can’t actually drive, because I’ve failed my test quite a number of times.

“The videos of the EP kind of tell a bit of a story, so I’d burned down my dad’s car, and then I was on the run for a bit, then [Falling Asleep at the Wheel] is the final bit of that little story.”

In November, Holly released a short film, entitled ‘On The Run’, which features songs from her EP and is set in the vicinity of her childhood home in Grantham.