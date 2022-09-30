A singer has been shortlisted in a competition for his song about "the strange and wonderful place names found in Lincolnshire."

Matt Ellerby, 40, who was born in Boston and went to school in Grantham, is shortlisted in the Write a Lincolnshire Song Competition.

Matt says his song Lazy Witham Blues is about strange place names within Lincolnshire and how they compare to "more exotic sounding locales featured in songs I used to hear on the radio growing up".

Singer Matt Ellerby. (59676874)

The final will take place at Louth Riverhead Theatre on Thursday, October 20.

He added: "I have been meaning to enter for a long time and this year was my first time entering, so to be shortlisted for the final is beyond all my hopes.

"Music was always around when I was growing up and my family, who were all true yellerbellies, are very musical.

"I got my first guitar from my uncle and my love of music exploded from then on and I was hooked. The more I played the more I learned and inspired by Freddie Mercury, Paul Simon, Stevie Nicks, Neil Finn, Paul Heaton and The Bluetones I started writing my own songs in the late 90s."

His nomination in the competition comes off the back of a lot of work Matt did with a project exploring Lincolnshire history through music.

He said: "I had been intending to write a song about Lincolnshire to enter the competition with for some years.

"I was loaned books on the county by friends and the more I explored the history and folklore of Lincolnshire, the more amazing stories I found that I felt compelled to tell.

"From world speed skating champions in the 19th century fens to 700 years of bull running in Stamford. From this start it has now snowballed into a project including live performances, recordings and I was even successful in becoming a speaker at TEDx Brayford Pool this year in Lincoln."

TEDx Brayford Pool is a platform that showcases new and exciting ideas within Lincoln and Lincolnshire.

Matt attended Earlesfield Primary School, the King's School and Grantham College from 1986 to 2000.

Before moving away to Scampton, where he currently lives, he spent a lot of time playing in bands within Grantham including Monkiejamm, The Commitment Brothers and The ASBO Ducks.

He also still plays in the Grantham based duo Identity Crisis and Lincoln-based trio The Curiosity Band.

If Matt was to win, he said: "It would be beyond all my expectations."

Following his shortlist nomination, Matt would like to thank everyone who has supported him along the way, particuarly his partner Katy who has "put up with my songwriting habit" and his daughter Rhiannon.