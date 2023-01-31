A singer is heading to town to entertain care home residents.

Dave Cox, who has been providing musical services to care homes since 2005, launched 'Care Home Rock' earlier this month and is bringing it to four care homes in Grantham.

He will be performing at Birchwood Care Home, Apple Trees Care Home, Gregory House and Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home.

Dave Cox is heading to Grantham with Care Home Rock. (62143706)

Dave, who has around 500 songs in his repertoire, said: "I love singing in care homes for residents and staff. If I didn’t, I wouldn’t have run the service for close to two decades or have held out for two years to get the service back up and running again on a full time basis due to Covid-19.

"By running the campaign I aim to address and hopefully resolve matters that are negatively impacting the provision of care home entertainment and activities.

"Without me doing so, care home entertainment as a sector will never develop.

"With support from the public, care homes and entertainers, the campaign could result in the launch of a booking platform bringing massive savings in time and money for care homes and entertainers."

Dave performs a variety of songs in the homes. He begins his performances with 'You are my Sunshine' by Johnny Cash, as it was his grandad's favourite.

He then picks the mood up a bit by performing classics by some of the greats' including Elvis, Buddy Holly, Billy Haley, The Comets and many more.

To find out more about Care Home Rock, go to www.carehomeentertainment.co.uk/ or at www.facebook.com/Carehomeent .

The dates Dave will perform at the Grantham care homes are: