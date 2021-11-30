A Grantham singer will be busking across the town to raise money for 3 charities during the run up to Christmas.

Grantham resident, Nataly Arbon, owner of Wish Maker Entertainment, will be singing in the streets in December to raise money for The Grantham Foodbank, Diabetes Uk and Young Minds UK.

She will be busking in and around the town centre each Friday in December as well as the first and last Saturday of the month.

Grantham singer, Nataly Arbon (52888222)

Nataly said: "The food bank is Grantham based, and I do know a lot of people that support it; it's nice to give back especially in the cold months.

"I want to raise money for Diabetes UK as they do amazing work, and for Young Minds UK.

"I don't think that it's touched upon enough, but I do think children's mental health is a big issue, especially with the lockdown we have just had."

Grantham singer, Nataly Arbon (52888225)

Nataly has never busked in Grantham before, but has busked in other locations.

In addition to busking, Nataly will also be singing on Saturday, December 4, at the Grantham Christmas Market and Light Switch.