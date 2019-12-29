Harrowby Singers are proud to have donated £100 to the mental health charity Mind following the success of their recent concert 'This is Me'.

The show, performed at the Masonic Hall in Grantham, was written to reflect mental health issues in modern society and demonstrate how empowerment through friendship and understanding can help us overcome issues together.

Georgina Thorpe, from the Mind charity shop on Grantham High Street, attended the concert. She said: "'This is Me' was absolutely fabulous and was quite emotional in some parts. It really reflected the issues with mental health and we really appreciate the support given to Mind."

Director Bryony Parker was thrilled with the feedback from the concert and said: "Being able to make a donation to Mind was important, especially considering the theme of the show. It reminds us that what we performed reflects real issues that should be talked about and not hidden away."

All remaining proceeds from the concert have been reinvested into the society and will contribute to an upcoming performance of Oliver! at St Wulfram’s Church in October 2020.

Anyone interested in sponsoring the show is asked to email harrowby.singers@gmail.com while anyone wishing to audition can email harrowby.singers.oliver@outlook.com