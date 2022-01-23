Singers are needed for the return of a popular charity 'Come & Sing' event.

The Cranmer Company of Singers and musical director, Deborah Davies, are hosting the event at Bottesford Church on Friday, April 15.

Almost 200 singers took part in the last event, which raised a record total of £2,409.

St Mary the Virgins Church, Bottesford. Image via Google Streetview (54423395)

The money raised this year will go to the Afghanistan Crisis Appeal via Tearfund.

Singers will be singing St Matthew Passion excerpts, and are asked to give six, eight or ten pounds to sing, based on the amount people wish to give.

St Matthew Passion is widely regarded as a masterpiece of classical sacred music, and an incredibly moving work full of emotion and drama.

Rehearsal will start at 4.30pm on the day, but singers must arrive earlier to register, and then the charity performance will take place at 7.30pm.

Singers can book their place by contacting Heather at heather@ng7.org.uk or by calling 0115 947 4759.