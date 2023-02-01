A company of singers will be hosting a fundraising concert once again this year.

The Cranmer Company of Singers and director of music Deborah Davies will be hosting its popular 'Come & Sing' event at Bottesford Parish Church on Friday, April 7, 2023.

The event, which has raised up to £2,409 with over 190 singers taking part in the past, will be raising money for the East Africa Hunger Crisis Appeal this year, via Tearfund.

St Mary the Virgins Church, Bottesford. Image via Google Streetview (62169043)

The singers will perform Stainer: Crucifixion, composed by John Stainer in 1887.

Deborah said: "The crucifixion is, of course, wholly appropriate as part of Easter worship. Stainer modelled this work on the great passion settings of J. S. Bach.

"It is a popular English choral work which vividly portrays the events of the Passion of Christ.

"The piece combines recitatives, solos and masterful choruses that range from the graphic mob shouts of 'crucify him' to the ethereally beautiful meditation 'God so loved the world'."

Everyone is welcome and it costs £6, £8 or £10 to sing. The pricing is tiered to allow people to select the amount they wish to give.

Singers wishing to book their place will need to contact Heather at heather@ng7.org.uk or by calling 0115 947 4759.

Rehearsals will begin at 4.30pm on the day and the performance will begin at 7.30pm.

Donations from audience members will also be accepted on the door.