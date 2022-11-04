A group of Grantham singers has been invited to sing with TV choirmaster Gareth Malone on his UK tour.

Totally Vocally, made up of singers from Grantham and Nottingham, will join Gareth for his show at the Nottingham Playhouse on Thursday, November 10.

Abi Moore, from Grantham, who runs the choir, first saw an Instagram message by Gareth who said he was looking for a choir to join him for the Nottingham date of his Sing-Along-A-Gareth tour. Abi responded with details about Totally Vocally and Gareth watched videos of the choir.

Gareth Malone joined Totally Vocally for rehearsals ahead of his show at the Nottingham Playhouse. (60443265)

Eventually Gareth gave the choir the nod and Totally Vocally will sing a number of songs with him in the second half of the show.

Among the numbers they will be singing are Ordinary World by Duran Duran, Heroes by David Bowie and I'm Still Standing by Elton John.

Abi said: "Totally Vocally are hugely excited to join Gareth Malone and his band onstage on the Nottingham leg of his UK tour.

"The event has sold out, so it will be a wonderful experience to be singing big harmonies with 750 people in the audience and Gareth’s band, filling the room with the positivity and buzz we all get from community singing!

"We had lots of fun with Gareth when he came to rehearse with us in Grantham and are all on a high, waiting to give our all on the Playhouse stage!"

Gareth will also play piano, guitar and bass during his show as he makes up songs on the spot, chats to the audience and invites lots of audience participation.