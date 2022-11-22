The atmosphere was electric at the 2022 Grantham Journal Business Awards on Friday - boosted by a surprise performance that had everyone on their feet.

Twelve winners walked away with trophies at the end of the night but, as was made clear throughout the evening, all finalists were worthy and were praised for their accomplishments.

The start of the evening saw a red carpet and drinks reception await guests to the event at Arena UK, in Allington, who then posed for photographs and took the opportunity to network.

Once called to be seated for dinner by the toastmaster, Journal editor Marie Bond took to the podium to welcome everyone.

She said: “We’re incredibly proud to hold this event, and I’m not just talking about the team at the Journal and across Iliffe Media. I know I speak for our sponsors and our judges when I say it’s a real privilege.

“These awards are important, they really are. There are many challenges facing all of us right now - but tonight is about positivity. We’re here to celebrate your wonderful achievements and those of the people behind your businesses.

“Congratulations go to all of our finalists - whether you leave here tonight a winner or a runner-up, I hope you take with you a strong sense of pride.”

Thanks were given to the event’s “wonderful sponsors and hard-working judges” for making the business awards possible.

A delicious three-course dinner followed, during which the entertainment caught everyone by surprise.

Two eccentric characters had everyone fooled into thinking they were Arena UK’s head chef and manager, before they burst into operatic song. The delight was clear on everyone’s faces, particularly when the “chef” whisked Iliffe Media’s events manager Sharron Marriott, organiser of the business awards, around the dance floor.

By the end of their set, which included a little Abba, everyone was on their feet, napkins swaying in the air.

Then it was the turn of the award finalists to take centre stage.

Host Melvyn Prior, a presenter with BBC Radio Lincolnshire, invited sponsors or judges up to the stage to announce the winner in each category. The big announcements were made after videos - created by Leo Media - of each of the three finalists were shown on the big screen.

Stunning trophies, made by Viking Signs in partnership with Iconic Engineering Solutions, were presented, along with a bottle of bubbly provided by Reflect Recruitment.

This year, the Journal chose to support Grantham Foodbank by asking guests to make a donation in envelopes provided on the tables.

Thanks to their generosity more than £1,200 was raised for the charity, which provides food and support to struggling families.

Speaking after the event, foodbank co-ordinator Brian Hanbury said: “What an honour it was to be in the room with such great entrepreneurs and to receive the generous donation of funds raised that evening. We felt very honoured to be invited and for the awareness of what we are achieving widened.”

A disco, which filled the dance floor, brought the evening to a close.