The Rock Vox Academy in Grantham held its Big Sing Show, showcasing its talent and hard work.

The Big Sing Show had been delayed for three years due to Covid, but was finally held this month.

It was an opportunity for everyone involved to perform in front of an audience, which was something some of them had never done before.

The performers singing at the Big Sing Show on Saturday July 2. (57819806)

Hayley Chapman, owner of the singing academy, said: "It was a fantastic night and I’m so incredibly proud of all my singers who performed.

"For some of my singers it was the first time they’d performed and it truly was amazing to see them all up there.

"Thank you to everyone who came, their family and friends for supporting their loved ones on the stage."

The performers singing at the Big Sing Show on Saturday July 2. (57819771)

The audience enjoying the vocals of the performers in the Rock Vox Academy at the Big Sing Show on Saturday July 2. (57819848)

Across the night, crowd pleasers including songs from Adele, The Greatest Showman, Billie Eilish and many more was performed.

Patchwork Audio, an audio company based in Newark, helped on the night and wavered their working fee, donating it to Community Books Ltd, which raised £140 for Grantham charities.

The performance was also filmed by Infinite Filming & Phunky Photography who produced dvds and digital downloads of the performance for visitors and performers to buy

Hayley Chapman, owner of the Rock Vox Academy singing at the Big Sing Show on Saturday July 2. (57819865)

Hayley added: "Thank you once again from an extremely proud vocal coach. To see how far they've all come is incredible and to be able to get them all up on that stage and see them perform is a huge highlight for me.

"It’s our Rock Vox Academy community and I loved all singers and families cheering one another on. It was so lovely to see."