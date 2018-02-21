Singing for memory hits high notes at Grantham care home

Residents at a Grantham care home take a trip down memory lane at their monthly singing for memory music class.

More than 30 residents at Avery Lodge Care Home, in Beacon Road, are invited to sing-a-long to a variety of familiar songs, giving them a chance to reminisce.

Paul Connor hosts the monthly singing class.

Activity coordinator Alison Bradley, who has been working at Avery Lodge for eight years, has seen first-hand the impact the singing classes have on residents.

She said: “Singing is not only an enjoyable activity, it can also provide a way for people with dementia, along with their carers, to express themselves and socialise with others in a fun and supportive group.”

The classes are held by music teacher Paul Connor.

Alison added: “The residents love it. We all have a sing-a-long before tucking into tea and cakes. We like to include music from the wartime period right through to the present day to really help jog their memories. We also use a range of instruments including maraccas and tambourines to help everyone get involved.”

The power of music, especially singing, to unlock memories is an increasingly key feature of dementia care.

The musical activities build on the well-known preserved memory for song and music in the brain. Even when many memories are hard to retrieve, music is especially easy to recall.

Alison added: “One resident who doesn’t normally speak a lot just started to sing out loud in one class one day. It was amazing to see.”

The monthly classes are held at the care home on the first Tuesday of every month and are open to all of the community.

For more information, contact Avery Lodge, on 01476 452550