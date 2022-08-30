Harrowby Singers have announced they are performing two shows over the next year instead of one.

The first show, named A Life Through Song, will be performed on Friday, September 30, and Saturday, October 1 at the Masonic Hall in Grantham.

The concert will feature an array of West End and Broadway songs from shows such as The Greatest Showman, Tick Tick Boom, Six, Hamilton and many more.

Harrowby Singers up coming shows. (58951956)

Twenty two songs will be performed in total, including a mix of solos and group performances.

The group's second show will not be performed until March 2023, but they will be performing the Broadway and West End hit, 9 to 5 at The Guildhall in Grantham.

Harrowby Singers will also be hosting two open days on Thursday, September 8 at 7.30pm and Monday, September 12, at 6pm at St Anne’s Church in Harrowby Lane.

This will give people a chance to join the society and be a part of the group's up and coming musicals.