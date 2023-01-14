A group of singers will be the first to perform a recital at St Wulfram's Church this year.

The Bridge Singers, a group of friends who live in and around Nottingham, will return to St Wulfram's Church, Grantham, on January 21.

The recital starts at 11.30am and the coffee shop is open from 10am. It is free to attend, and there will be a retiring collection.

St Wulfram's Church. (54592595)

Most of the Bridge Singers' performances are by invitation, and they also perform for various charities.

They have performed in fringe concerts in the Nottingham Festival, and have enjoyed singing concerts in Cumbria and Yorkshire.

A career highlight was their first television appearance on the Morning Worship programme for Anglia TV.

They are directed by their leading soprano, Lynne Holland who, according to them, "gently bosses them through a repertoire" which ranges from Madrigals to the Beatles.

They have said that they are delighted to be returning to Grantham, together with Richard Eaton, accompanist.

The following recitals planned at the church in 2023 are as follows:

February 18 - iNvoice Singers

March 18 - Martin Ennis, Organist

May 20 - Richard Tanner, Organist

June 17 - Girls and Boys Choir

July 15 - Youth Choir

August 19 - Harry Jacques, Organist

September 16 - Melismata

October 21 - Mirabile Vocal Ensemble

November 18 - Christipher Weaver, Organist

December 16 - The Winter Singers

All recitals commence at 11.30am and the coffee shop opens at 10am. Further information can be obtained from www.stwulframs.org.uk or call 01476 561342 or ghcentre@stwulframs.com.

Admission to all recitals is free but there will be a retiring collection.