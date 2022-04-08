A new singing group will be having their first concert next month.

The Fourtunes are a four piece singing group that formed in 2019, and were working on their first concert when the pandemic struck.

The group's first concert is now set to go ahead on Friday 20 and Saturday 21 May at St Wulfram's Church.

Poster for The Fourtunes (55891089)

Steve Sale, Rebecca Sale, Daniel Poole and Sonya Mahony are the singers of the group.

The four friends met more than 25 years ago in Harrowby Singers, and have been actively involved in many of the amateur groups over the years, including Grantham Dramatics Society, St Peter's Hill Players and Hi-Notes.

Wendy Biggs will also be assisting with the production and Chris Mahony will be the MD.

The concert will contain showcase songs from Broadway and the Westend, such as Chicago, Blood Brothers and Les Miserable.

The Grantham School of Dance, Elaine and Adam Bishop, Hannah Saddington, Mathew Brown, Charmaine Galtress and Wendy Biggs will also be joining the group on stage.

There will also be a Mini Tunes section, where Harry and Ella Sale and Amelia and Jake Poole will be singing songs from Matilda and Oliver.

Tickets are available at Grantham House or online at https://forms.churchdesk.com/f/49tWY7qRlu