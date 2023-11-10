An orchestra and singers will perform works from the 18th and 20th centuries to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The Cranmer Company of Singers and Chamber Orchestra will present their Winter Charity Concert, ‘On Earth, Peace’, at St Mary’s Church, Bottesford, on Saturday, November 25, at 7.30pm.

The concert features 18th century works by three composers whose lifetimes overlapped and two 20th century works by Gerald Finzi.

Cranmer singers

The audience can look forward to hearing Gloria, a 20th century rediscovery of Antonio Vivaldi’s (1678-1741) music, In Terra Pax and Introit in F by Gerald Finzi (1901-56), Symphony No 4 by William Boyce (1711-79), and Psalm 117 by G. P. Telemann (1681-1767).

Soloists in the concert will be Sarah Cresswell on the violin, sopranos Sarah Trevers and Rachel Cropley, contralto Sarah Morris and baritone Kieran Seymour.

The conductor and director is Deborah Davies.

Tickets are available on the door and prices have been tiered at £5, £10 and $20 so that people can give as much as they can afford.

For further details call Stuart on 07772 661023 or email stuartevans4@gmail.com