A single mother from Grantham has expanded her clothing business from humble beginnings.

Dolly Wears was founded in November 2018 by 24-year-old Carla Stokes, with the company set to turn over £1 million in its third year of trading.

Growing up on a council estate, Carla quickly realised just how difficult it was being a single parent to a baby, juggling work commitments and struggling financially.

Carla Stokes and daughter Dolly. (46871525)

She also wanted more and wanted to be there to watch and help her little girl Dolly grow up.

For six months prior to setting up Dolly Wears, Carla researched how to set up and run a business. Initially, Dolly Wears began buying stock and quickly found there was huge demand in girls’ fashion.

Carla therefore began the route to designing and producing her very own designs and found an ethical factory to work closely with to bring her designs to life.

The current Dolly Wears premises. (46871522)

While building up a reputation with customer service at the forefront, the clothing began to sell out in their hundreds per design.

The success led Dolly Wears to its first premises, which it outgrew within three months, before moving into a large warehouse on Springfield Business Park.

Turning over £500,000 in its first year of trading, Dolly Wears is on track to turnover and exceed £1m this year.

Carla said: “‘I feel extremely grateful yet fortunate to be in the position I am today.

Image of parcels while working from home. (46871516)

“In the beginning my reality now was a wild dream and I ran with it, I believed in myself and I gave it everything I had to provide a future for my daughter that I could only of dreamed of when I was a child.

“Dolly Wears is my life and I’m so very proud of the business that I and my team have built.”

In addition to providing affordable girls’ clothing, Dolly Wears created a group to allow customers to sell or gift their old Dolly Wears items to help with the company’s overall carbon footprint.

This has allowed the business to create a community of people which provided support and guidance to each other throughout the pandemic this last year.

Carla has been approached by several investors since founding Dolly Wears. She didn’t want to be swayed by an investor and believes that sticking to the core values of the business will allow her to achieve more.

Moving forward, Dolly Wears wishes to create more employment in Grantham, while looking after the current workforce and providing flexibility for them.

Carla continued: “We hope to take Dolly Wears further in the future and provide wholesale opportunities for other small companies, pop-up shops across the country so the thousands of customers can see and purchase designs in person, and provide further benefits for staff within the workplace such as implementing on-site childcare.”

To find out more visit: https://www.dollywears.co.uk/