Two single mums have voiced their shock at the proposed closure of a Grantham company where they work.

The women work for Grantham Book Services which has announced it is proposing to close the business in 2025 with the loss of about 200 jobs.

The mums, who do not wish to be named, say they are temporary agency workers at the company which has looked after them well as single parents.

Grantham Book Services on Trent Road, Grantham. (62377753)

They said: "We both are shocked by this proposed closure as GBS, in our opinion, has proved through the years that is a successful business who is helping the local community with their charity donations.

"Also GBS has consistently valued both full and part-time workers. As single mothers we appreciate the flexibility of working hours that GBS offers during school holidays and also the management's understanding to our needs as parents."

The mums added: "We are both saddened by this proposal of closure because we know that it will be quite difficult to find a new job, should this closure proceeds.

"We would also like to mention that as temporary agency workers we are not getting redundancy pay from the employment agency that has recruited us.

"In addition it will create a significant amount of unemployment within Grantham during the current rise of cost of living that affects us all."

Grantham Book Services announced earlier this year it was proposing to close the Trent Road site after owners Penguin Random House found the centre was not 'commerically viable'.

The Grantham company began about 30 years ago and has operated from its Trent Road site since 2008.

Tom Weldon, CEO of Penguin Random House, said: "While we are very proud of our work for our publishing clients, after undertaking a recent strategic review, our findings have shown that unfortunately it is not commercially viable for Penguin Random House to continue running this aspect of our operations."

The company says it will not make a final decision until a consultation has taken place.