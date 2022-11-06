A series of interactive concerts is heading to secondary schools across South Kesteven and the Lincolnshire area.

Hayley Sanderson, a lead vocalist from Strictly Come Dancing, and her band of professional musicians will be performing 75 minute concerts for pupils, giving them a chance to sing along to popular songs from artists such as the Beatles, and genres including Latin and pop.

A number of secondary schools within South Kesteven, which are yet to be finalised, will get to enjoy these performances on Wednesday, February 8 2023.

Singsation is heading to Lincolnshire Schools. Photo courtesy of: Lincolnshire Music Service (60426390)

Jennifer McKie, head of the Lincolnshire Music Service, said: “Around 400 children, aged eight to 14, will attend each concert, meaning over 4,000 pupils will have the chance to be involved in this unforgettable tour.

“In addition to the concerts, each host school’s choir will have the opportunity to receive one to one coaching from Hayley as part of this exciting workshop. It’s sure to be a magical experience for everyone.”

Children from nearby primary school will also be invited to join and each school participating will receive a singing workshop in preparation, as well as online resources such as backing tracks forehearsalal.

The official launch of the event took place at the Queen Elizabeth Grammar School in Horncastle on Wednesday, November 2 and will continue to tour Lincolnshire until its final event for primary school choirs at the Theatre Royal in Lincoln on Wednesday, July 5.