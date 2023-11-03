A sinkhole has grown “three times bigger” since it first appeared outside homes nearly two weeks ago.

The hole appeared on a green space outside properties in Tissington Road, Grantham, on Sunday, October 22.

Luke Chambers, who lives in a nearby property, said the hole is “easily three times bigger” since he first saw it.

It has been fenced off by Persimmon Homes.

He added: “The sinkhole is now even bigger and now reaching the footpath and the road itself and nothing has been done.

“We’ve still not heard anything from anyone. All of the residents on the green that I have spoken to are all frustrated with the lack of communication and worried about the sinkhole getting bigger.”

The sinkhole has now spread to the path.

Persimmon Homes, developer of the site, confirmed from its initial investigations that an “Anglian Water attenuation tank had failed”.

The developer has since fenced off the area to make it safe for residents.

The spokesperson added: “We are continuing to keep South Kesteven District Council and residents informed.”

Yesterday (Thursday), Anglian Water visited the site.

When the sinkhole in Tissington Road, Grantham, first appeared on October 22.

A spokesperson for Anglian Water said: “We are aware of a sinkhole that has appeared on Tissington Road in Grantham.

“Our team will be investigating the issue early next week to help us with the next stages of the repair.

“We’d like to thank our customers for their patience whilst we investigate the issue further and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Anglian Water have also said the area is safe for pedestrians and residents in the area and there should be no disruption to water supply.

Residents are set to receive letters in the next few days informing them on the situation.