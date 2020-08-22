Students and staff at Sir William Robertson Academy were able to take part in their annual sports day this year, despite coronavirus restrictions.

The PE department of the Welbourn school decided to take the end of year event online, setting all students and staff the challenge to complete as many miles as they could in a two-week period.

Sticking to tradition, the virtual sports day was an inter-house competition. Every student and member of staff is placed into one of four houses when they join the school. The houses (Lancer, Simla, Dragoon and Chitral) are all named after an aspect of former British Army chief Sir William Robertson’s life.

Students could complete their miles in any way they preferred, and they did not disappoint. Many took to the bike or put their trainers on for a run, some enjoyed walking their pets or exploring local countryside on foot, while others were more adventurous by taking to horse riding and open-water swimming.

Over the course of two weeks, 85 students and 28 members of staff took part, and the total number of completed miles stood at 5260.3 miles, which is the equivalent of travelling as the crow flies from the academy to the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

Dragoon house were victorious with 1173.64 miles, followed by Lancer (914.28 miles), Chitral (738.09 miles) then Simla (738.09 miles).

PE teacher Laura Graves said: “It has been fantastic to see so many students and members of staff getting involved and representing their house. The house system is very competitive at SWRA and we didn’t want students to miss the opportunity of sports day.

“As usual, the students have adapted so well to the new circumstances and shown their creativity and resilience with this challenge. It is so important that we stay active and healthy whilst at home, and this challenge has inspired many students and staff alike to do so.”

