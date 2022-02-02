The sister of a musician who was bandmates with Cliff Richard has told the story of her brother's life.

Babs Wilson, 71, has published the book 'Me and My Shadow', which tells the tale of her brother Brian Locking's life, from their upbringing in Grantham right through his musical career.

Brian passed away in October 2020 aged 81, but led an incredible life, playing bass guitar in The Shadows with Cliff Richard, as well as featuring in the film Summer Holiday.

Brian 'Licorice' Locking with his sister Barbara. (42618334)

Babs, a retired nurse, describes the book as "the personal life story of Brian 'Licorice' Locking and his incredible love of life, music and people" and had support from many of Brian's friends in writing the book.

Brian's career led to fame and fortune with Cliff Richard and The Shadows, until his personal beliefs led him to turn his back on it all and go back to a simpler lifestyle.

Babs said explained that Brian was encouraged to return to the music scene many years later and went on to become an ambassador at Shadows Music Conventions in the UK and worldwide right up until his passing.

Me and My Shadow, by Babs Wilson. (54627449)

The book, which took Babs around one year to put together, has helped her "tremendously with the grief" of losing her brother and "would not have minded if I never sold any books, as I have information in one place now".

She said: "Brian was equally happy in playing to anyone and anywhere, to individuals, in pubs, charity events, parties, up to famous venues in Paris and London... and he could talk the hind legs off a donkey!

"He is so sadly missed but he will never be forgotten, especially not by me, his 'little sis'!"

Brian and Babs were from Grantham originally and she lived there until recently, but now lives in nearby Leasingham.

Babs continued: "Brian remained good friends with many in Grantham and especially local musicians, and had a great friendship with Vince Eager and Trevor Leeson. He played alongside them several times at Grantham Guildhall."

"He lived in north Wales for many years after moving from London, but he always loved to come over to Grantham and it was always his intention to move back over and live in the town.

"We were obviously extremely upset at his passing and miss him terribly, as he is missed by many others."

Babs then decided that she would like to write a book on Brian’s life after being encouraged by her daughter Julie.

She continued: "We had approached Brian in the past about writing one but he said he did not want to publish one at that time, but he told us he had written some papers about his life and had a close musician friend David Harrison, who he would regularly talk to about his life and stories."

David sadly passed away, but his wife Carole passed on his writings to Babs, which she was very grateful for.

‘Me and My Shadow’ and is now available for sale privately by Babs, and at retailers including Amazon and Waterstones.