Sisters donate 900 Easter eggs to Grantham charity

Sisters from Sleaford have donated hundreds of chocolate eggs to a Grantham charity group in time for Easter.

Elle Cable and her sister, Amy Allen, delivered 900 eggs to Grantham and Rural Areas Covid-19 Effort (GRACE) on Saturday after hearing about the group when they donated a double pushchair.

After donating more items to the group, they set about collecting Easter eggs. Elle sent letters out to a variety of local businesses asking for their help.

Easter eggs were donated to GRACE. (45924935)

Within days she was inundated with so many Easter egg donations that they filled an entire bedroom.

Proud mum Georgina said: “The appeal just kept growing. It took two cars to transport them all to Grantham and 15 people to help unload them. People have been so kind. We found that the less people have got the more they gave.”