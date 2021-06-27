Two young sisters have been getting their hands dirty as part of the UK’s biggest nature challenge.

Ruby and Aria Clarke, of Corby Glen, are more than half way through the ‘30 Days Wild’ challenge, organised each year by The Wildlife Trusts.

To complete the annual challenge, Ruby, seven, and five-year-old Aria, have been taking part in a variety of simple, fun and exciting ‘random acts of wildness,’ every day throughout June.

Ruby and Aria Clarke have been completing lots of wildlife tasks. (48549182)

These tasks can be as simple as going for a walk or bigger challenges such as litter-picking or growing vegetables.

The sisters, who live at home with mum Kayleigh and dad Tom, have got stuck into the challenge by growing their own fruit and vegetables, bug hunting and making a bug hotel, bird watching, leaving food and fresh water out for wildlife, collecting elderflower, building a pond in their garden, litter-picking and have even spent the night in a tent in their garden.

Kayleigh, who documents what her family gets up to on her blog, ‘Mummy’s Muddy Monsters’, has been helping to organise some of the activities.

She said: “We have taken part in the challenge for the last three years now, after I originally decided to have a go as a good way to encourage us to spend more time outside every day.

“We don’t raise money directly but the more people who get involved and post about their challenges online, the more awareness is raised for The Wildlife Trusts and for helping wildlife and the environment in general.”

The family is already looking ahead to their next challenge later this year. Ruby, a Year 2 pupil at Corby Glen Primary School, is planning to climb a mountain in the Lake District in August to raise money for the Salvation Army after she saw a homeless person in town and wanted to do something to help.

Jade Oliver, communications officer at Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, is impressed with the level of commitment that the girls have given to the project.

She said: “It’s brilliant to hear that Ruby and Aria have been getting stuck in to our challenge. Making space in their garden for pollinators like bees and butterflies by building a bug hotel and planting flowers, to protecting wildlife by doing a local litter pick – they are truly wildlife champions!

“Building a garden pond sounds like one of the greatest ‘random acts of wildness’ they’ve done so far. Providing water for wildlife is one of the best things you can do to attract new wildlife into your garden. From frogs, newts and tadpoles under the water, to visiting hedgehogs and bees coming for a drink. It will be great to hear what new wildlife they spot at their new pond.”

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/rubyrabbit or visit Kayleigh’s social media pages at www.facebook.com/mumsmuddymonsters and www.instagram.com/mummysmuddymonsters

For more information about the challenge, visit www.wildlifetrusts.org/30-days-wild-2021-sign-your-pack