In October 1908, an advertisement was placed in the Grantham Journal. It said ‘To Encourage Thrift, Grantham Savings’ Bank, Finkin Street. The Security is absolute, open every day 11 to 1; also Friday and Saturday Evenings. I M Hardwick, G A Hardwick, Joint Actuaries, writes Ruth Crook, of Grantham Civic Society.

Isabella Mary Hardwick, who was 50 at the time, and her sister Gertrude Ann, who was 47, lived at the bank.

Isabella had previously been a church organist (FRCO) and Gertrude a school teacher. They spent some of their childhood on Castlegate, with their father William, who was a commercial schoolmaster, their mother Jane and siblings Stewart and Margaret.

An older shot of the old bank on Finkin Street. (58955194)

By 1871, the family had moved to live at the bank and their father William had become an actuary of the bank, and was later its secretary.

The old bank on Finkin Street. (58955153)

In 1911, the sisters continued to live at the bank as actuaries, with their nephew Philip, who was at school in the town.