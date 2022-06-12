A new jewellery and handmade gift boutique has opened on Westgate.

Shelley Creations is owned by two local sisters, Rachel Bailey and Chloe Turner, who have each turned their love of arts and crafts into a business, selling bespoke jewellery and personalised gifts.

The sisters have now decided that the timing is perfect for them to join forces and hope to share their creations to new fans at their Westgate shop.

Chloe Turner and Rachel Bailey, of Shelley Creations. (57197201)

Rachel said: “We lost our mother, Michelle, who we have named the shop after, in 2017, and it was actually down to her own love of crafts that we both discovered this hobby from an early age. As we have grown up, we wanted to build on this enjoyment and start to sell our work.

“Shelley Creations is our way of celebrating our mother’s legacy and hopefully introducing some great new gift ideas to Grantham. Chloe and I are so excited about welcoming people through the doors and providing a warm and friendly shopping experience. “

Shelley Creations will be stocking a variety of handmade sterling silver and beaded pieces of jewellery created by Rachel and a wide selection of personalised gifts, such as mugs, t shirts and slates from Chloe. Choose from items in store or you can request your own designs.

Jewellery at Shelley Creations in Grantham. (57216266)

Further information is available on the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1042198863397872

The shop is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9.30pm until 4pm. The store is located upstairs at 26 Westgate.

Personalised gifts at Shelley Creations. (57244176)

Shelley Creations jewellery, (57244182)

Shelley Creations has opened in Westgate. (57244180)