Sisters help dad clear Grantham alleyway of weeds

By Graham Newton
Published: 12:00, 06 June 2020

Two sisters have tidied up their neighbourhood by grabbing tools and getting down to work to clear away weeds.

April and Disney Price, aged six and four, asked to help their dad Chris weed a pathway linking two streets near their home at Harris Way, Grantham.

Their impressive volunteer work has won praise from residents and passers-by, according to their proud dad.

